|
|
DARLENE ANN (DICKMAN) SUCHOMEL Urbana Darlene Ann (Dickman) Suchomel, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her rural Urbana home, surrounded by her family. Darlene was born on Aug. 27, 1931, in Clarksville, the daughter of Benjamin and Gertrude (Pribbenow) Dickman. She graduated from Marble Rock High School, with the Class of 1949, attended Wartburg College and Iowa State Teachers College, where she earned her teaching certificate. Darlene was united in marriage to John A. Suchomel on Aug. 15, 1953, in Decorah. Darlene was a teacher at the Urbana Elementary School for 10 years. Following her teaching career, she worked with her husband, John, at the Urbana Savings Bank until her retirement. She is survived by her son, John J. (Shelly) Suchomel of White Bear Lake, Minn.; daughter, Amy (Daniel) Clymer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; six grandchildren, Cassandra (Tony) Filipovich of Hudson, Wis., Josephine (Brandon) Libby of Parkersburg, Iowa, Mikayla Suchomel of Milwaukee, Wis., Carlana Clymer of Davenport, Iowa, Katia, and Carson Clymer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three great-grandsons, Lucas and Finley Fillipovich, and Harrison Libby; and her sister, Nancy Scott of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 2001; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Filipovich; sister, Darlys Dickman; and niece, Crystal Scott. Private family services will be held, and a burial at the Urbana Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer 12420 Stonebridge Rd. Roanoke, IN 46783; or Halos of St. Croix Valley 207 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020