Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
641-484-3400
Darlene Balvin Obituary
DARLENE L. BALVIN Tama Darlene L. Balvin, 87, of Tama, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. A private graveside service will be held at Stayskal Cemetery in rural Vining with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com. Survivors include three children, Kathy (Lonnie) Bazal of Cedar Rapids, David Balvin of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Irene) Balvin of Cibolo, Texas; a son-in-law, Jim Sherrod of Rockledge, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Devon Stenlake, Brandon (Kori) Bazal, Kristen (Kevin) Spinler, Kevin (Danielle) Balvin, Stephanie Balvin, Stacie (James) Colborn and Sidney Balvin; 10 great-grandchildren, Kamrie, Hannah, Haley, Andrew, Caleb, Kathy, Dominic, Layla, Hunter and Kaden; and three sisters, Phyllis Wallace of Marshalltown, Delores Keys of Marshalltown and Sharon Judge of Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
