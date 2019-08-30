|
DARLENE BERNIECE BRIGHI Marion Darlene Berniece Brighi, 83, best friend, soulmate and wife of Robert Brighi, passed away peacefully at her home in Marion, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. In agreement with her wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Darlene was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Edward and Floy (Martin) Nitzel. She received her education in the Fort Dodge schools and graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1953. Darlene married the love of her life, Robert Brighi, on Nov. 25, 1955, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They observed 63 years of marriage in 2018. To this marriage, four children were born: Shelley Ann, Susan Lynn, David Joseph and Steven Robert. Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Family was important to her. Darlene loved attending her children's and grandchildren's school activities. She hosted family affairs for birthdays, family festivities and annually at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. She was especially proud of her children's and grandchildren's achievements and their status as good citizens. For the most part, Darlene was a stay-at-home mom. After the children were in high school, she worked part time in food service at Linn-Mar schools. Darlene was also in a card club, prayer group and belonged to Indian Creek Country Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Surviving Darlene are her husband, Robert Brighi; their four children, Shelley (Connie) Brighi, Susan (Jeff) Hubler, David Brighi and Steve Brighi; and six grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Brighi, Ryan (Melissa) Brighi, Brandan Brighi, Erika Brighi, Alyssa Brighi and Brittany Hubler. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Nitzel; her mother, Floy; stepfather, Harley Cunningham; in-laws, Norma and Frank Brighi; brothers, Bill, Bernard and Dean Nitzel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Emongene and Herb Oval, Marge and Don Mcminamen, and Beverly and Bill Leach. Memorials in Darlene's memory may be directed to the Hospice of Mercy at 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233, St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1790 14th St., Marion, IA 52302, or Cedar Valley Humane Society at 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019