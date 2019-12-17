|
|
DARLENE KAY CONDON Martelle Darlene Kay Condon, 74, of Martelle, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Grand Living in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Norwich Cemetery, Martelle. Darlene was born June 14, 1945, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Wanda (Hines) Stoner. On March 3, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ralph E. Condon in Oelwein. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 36 years. She enjoyed golfing and helping her husband in the garden. Darlene and Ralph spent 14 wonderful years at Pleasant Valley Ranch in Mission, Texas. She was passionate about her role as a grandmother, taking it very seriously for her grands and adopted grands. Darlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sherri Condon (Chris Eastburn) of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Camille Eastburn, Ryan Condon, Casey Condon, Sasha (Darryl) Raasch, Jordon Condon and Dylan Condon; four great-grandchildren, Hailie Moeller, Hunter Condon, Landon Condon and Brylee Rose Raasch; and sister, Barbara Petersen of Dyersville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph, in April 2019; son, Gene Ralph Condon; brother, Allen Stoner; sister, Charolette Granberg; and brother, Warner "Bud" Stoner. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Grand Living for the love and care shown to Darlene. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019