DARLENE FERN READ Williamsburg Darlene Fern Read died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 83 years. She is survived by four children, Stanley Weiss (Crystal) of Ladora, Paulett Claypool (Pete Bazyen) of Deep River, Brian Weiss (Teresa) of Deep River and Rodney Weiss (Julie) of Brooklyn; stepchildren, Cindy Ruchotzke (Dan) of Rochester, Minn., Audrey Dahl (Larrie) of Tennesse and Ron Read of Maquoketa; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marrina Kaloupek of Grinnell and Patrica (Cliff) Fullhart of West Chicago; a brother, Glenn (Rose) Maas of Osage Beach, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Doris Heitshusen of Luzernea; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Weiss of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a daughter, Barbara Jean, shortly after birth; and a brother-in-law, Bob Kaloupek. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Victor. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Interparish School in Williamsburg, Lutheran Hour or Lutheran Indian Ministries. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019