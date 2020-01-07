|
DARLENE "DAR" MARIE FLEMING Central City Darlene "Dar" Marie Fleming, 84, of Central City, formerly of Reinbeck, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Gabriel Church located at 21275 U Ave., Reinbeck, where an additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to Mass. The Rev. David Kucera will officiate. Burial will follow Mass at Reinbeck Cemetery. Darlene was born Feb. 2, 1935, in rural Floyd County, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Catharyn (Reis) Greiner. She was a 1953 graduate of Dinsdale High School in Dinsdale, Iowa. On April 26, 1958, in Red Bank, N.J., Dar was united in marriage to Richard Fleming. She was formerly employed with Marion Goodyear, Kettleson's R.V., Collins Radio and Sears. Dar and Richard enjoyed wintering for 15 years in Arizona, where she loved to hike weekly. In 2012, she hiked the Grand Canyon. Dar was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Central City and the Linn-Mar Booster Club. Her greatest joy was her family, going to her son's and granddaughters' sporting events including volleyball, basketball, golf and softball. Dar will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Dar is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Richard Fleming of Central City; son, Allen Fleming of Central City; two grandchildren, Kailey Tyne and Madison Fleming; three sisters, JoAnn Hulme of Traer, Lucille (David) Swaim of Drakesville and Donna (Dean) Larsen of Reinbeck; one brother, Dennis (Patricia) Greiner of Reinbeck; sister-in-law, Beverly Greiner of Reinbeck; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald and Dale Greiner; and brother-in-law, Leland Hulme. Memorials in Dar's memory may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, IA 50309, or a favorite . The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Sunrise Hill Care Center for their care, love and support they gave to Dar during her illness. Please share a memory of Dar at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020