DARLENE GRACE FRANSON STICK POFFEL Marion Darlene Grace Franson Stick Poffel, 82, of The Villages in Marion, passed away at home on the evening of Aug. 6, 2019, after a brief but severe struggle with cancer. Darlene was born in Hastings, Neb., on July 31, 1937, to Clair and Dorathy (Stacy) Franson, who later moved their family to Alburnett, where they farmed for more than 30 years. She attended Alburnett Community High School, graduating in 1955, and received her nursing degree from Mercy in Cedar Rapids. In August of 1958, Darlene married Dean Stick and settled in Alburnett and later Marion, where they raised four children: Scott (Wanda Conway) of Alburnett, Randy (JoAnne Warren) of Northfield, Minn., Kelly (Andrea Rudish) of Baton Rouge, La., and Sara (David Giacalone) of Denver, Colo. Darlene later moved to Idaho and married Stephen Poffel. She returned to Marion in 2018 and settled at The Villages at Marion. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She loved nature and wildflowers, wild animals and her beloved cats, her family and friends, lively conversations and being true to herself. She very much walked to the beat of her own drum. Darlene is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren, David Stick, Codi Stick, Kayla Stick, Jessica Madere, Michael Stick, Adam Giacalone and Alex Giacalone; and one great-grandchild, Zona Madere. She also is survived by her cousins, Chris Franson of Madison, Wis., John Franson (Tina) of Coggon, Iowa, Diane Franson of Ferryville, Wis., Joyce Jones (Rob) of Lincoln, Neb., Richard Manning (Lynnea) of Hoodsport, Wash., and Steven Manning (Mary) of Eagle, Colo.; as well as family in Idaho and Nebraska. Darlene also is mourned by good family friends; Joan and Ronnie (deceased) Nielson and Marilyn (Marty) and Jerry Enos, who shared many adventures. In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by cousins; Wilbur Swanson and Janet (Franson) Hughes; aunts Helen (Franson) Swanson and Aldine (Franson) Manning; and uncles Harold and Kenneth Franson. The family wants to give special thanks to Darlene's caretakers during this difficult time, including the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, the amazing nursing and administrative team at The Villages in Marion, including Rachel and Dianna and Wanda Conway, who provided on-site assistance as needed and was the family rock. The family is planning a quiet remembrance in Darlene's honor in the near future. Forward any memorial funds to the United Methodist Church of Alburnett.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019