DARLENE L. HENDERSON Coggon Darlene L. Henderson, 94, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away of natural causes on June 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by her husband and daughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with services. Darlene was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Central City, Iowa, the daughter of Ira and Amanda Dunn. During her youth, she spent much of her time playing tennis, softball and basketball, resulting in her love of sports throughout her life. In addition to being a star basketball player on the school team, Darlene played first chair clarinet in the school band and graduated from Central City High School in 1943. Darlene enjoyed music and singing. For several years, she sang alto with the Johnson Trio, who performed at countless events in the surrounding areas. Special highlights included performing with the Ray Noble Orchestra at the Paramount Theatre and making a record album. She was self-taught on the piano by watching the church pianist and, in later years, learned to play the organ. Darlene married Robert Henderson on May 14, 1944, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon. They recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. In their first year of marriage, Darlene assisted her husband who managed the bank in Central City. The following year during World War II, Robert was drafted and trained Darlene to assume his position while he served. Darlene continued her banking career working for more than 20 years at the Linn County State Bank in Coggon. After retirement from the bank, Darlene took art classes and created many beautiful oil paintings under the name of D'Louise. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed upping the bid in a game of "500." Darlene enjoyed spending time at their cabin near Delhi, taking family road trips, and traveling with her husband to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Switzerland and Germany. Darlene was a member of Zion Presbyterian Church and Coggon Historical Society. As a member of Mecca Chapter Order of Eastern Star, she served as Worthy Matron and was chosen Grand Representative to the State of Massachusetts for three years. Darlene dearly loved her family and her friends. She possessed an unwavering positive attitude and concern for others. Darlene was kind and creative. She had an endearing sense of humor and wit. Darlene was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed by all who shared her life. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert Henderson of Coggon; two daughters, Mary Henderson of Coggon and Beth Horak of Andover, Minn.; three grandchildren, Roger Horak (Heidi), Daryl Horak (Laurie) and Julie Tarp (Paul); and two great-granddaughters, Becky and Katie Horak. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Amanda Dunn; and son-in-law, Ken Horak. Donations in Darlene's memory may be made to the Coggon Community Memorial Foundation or a favorite charity. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.