DARLENE MAY HENDRICKS Cedar Rapids Darlene May Hendricks, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 10 a.m. until noon, Thursday, Aug. 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family services will be held at Brosh Chapel, and private burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Darlene was born July 11, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Jerry and Wilma (Dvorak) Raim. She was united in marriage to Robert Hendricks on Dec. 29, 1953. She worked for many years as a private duty caretaker at various care centers and homes. Darlene enjoyed traveling, reading, taking an occasional trip to the casino and, most of all, spending time with her pets and family. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Terry Kosina of Cedar Rapids; her granddaughter, Casey Saba of Marion; her great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Kristin Saba; her sister, Janice Fields of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; as well as her nephews, Douglas McArtor and Kevin McArtor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, who died April 3, 2015; a niece, Kelli Trevino; and a brother-in-law, Doug Fields. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019