DARLENE R. HUNTER Cedar Rapids Darlene R. Hunter, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids because of respiratory complications. A private burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Dennis) Blaha and Diane Schulte, all of Cedar Rapids, and Sandra (Gene) Blunn of Ryan; a sister, Lois Verdow of Dubuque; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Hunter; a brother, Dale Butz; and a sister, Ione Arnold. Darlene was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of Ermund and Anna (Becker) Butz. She married William E. Hunter on May 1, 1948, in Lisbon, Iowa. Darlene was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church and a meat wrapper for Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed fishing, watching sports, doing flash cards, word search and playing bingo. Darlene was a gentle, caring and loving soul. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family.