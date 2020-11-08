1/1
Darlene J. Everson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARLENE J. EVERSON Cedar Rapids Darlene J. Everson, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Darlene is survived by her son, Alan (Stephanie) Everson; sisters, Bonita (James) Schulz, Judy (Larry) Wright, Shelley (Martin) Gustafson and Brenda (Mark) Rogestad; brother, Neil (Barb) Shaffer; granddaughter, Linda Everson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob;" and her parents. Darlene was born May 31, 1937, in Maddock, N.D., the daughter of John and Jean Shaffer. She had a passion for horses and horseback riding her entire life. Darlene loved and cherished her many dogs throughout the years. She was actively involved in sporting events and activities for her son, and later for her granddaughter. Darlene will forever be remembered as a loving and caring mother, big sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services are being postponed until a safe time for many to gather. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved