DARLENE J. EVERSON Cedar Rapids Darlene J. Everson, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Darlene is survived by her son, Alan (Stephanie) Everson; sisters, Bonita (James) Schulz, Judy (Larry) Wright, Shelley (Martin) Gustafson and Brenda (Mark) Rogestad; brother, Neil (Barb) Shaffer; granddaughter, Linda Everson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob;" and her parents. Darlene was born May 31, 1937, in Maddock, N.D., the daughter of John and Jean Shaffer. She had a passion for horses and horseback riding her entire life. Darlene loved and cherished her many dogs throughout the years. She was actively involved in sporting events and activities for her son, and later for her granddaughter. Darlene will forever be remembered as a loving and caring mother, big sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services are being postponed until a safe time for many to gather. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
