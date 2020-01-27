|
DARLENE J. WOELLERT Cedar Rapids Darlene J. Woellert, 87, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, with the Rev. Daniel Krueger officiating. A visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will also be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, following a luncheon at the church. Darlene was born to Arthur and Martha (Boettcher) Klahn on Sept. 28, 1932, in Cedar Rapids. She married Eugene Woellert on June 5, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. She and her husband were long-term members of Zion Lutheran Church. Through the LWML Hope Circle, Darlene showed her love and care for others by coloring greeting cards for the shut-ins and for those individuals who were ill. In addition to coloring, Darlene enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, crafting with plastic canvas and watching figure skating during the Winter Olympics. But above all, she was a devoted wife and mother. Family was first and foremost with her, and she literally worried about everyone -- a true gem. Darlene is survived by her four daughters, Sue (Jim) Peterson of Marion, Deb (Dan) Himes of Cedar Rapids, Sandy Hopkins of Atkins and Rhonda (Joe) Prouty of Atkins; grandchildren, Tom (Heather) Peterson, Beth (Colton) Warner, Jeff Himes, Bob (Lynn) Himes, KayCee (Shawn) Stickley and Allison Prouty; seven great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way; niece, Wendy Himes of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Terry (Inara) Cairns of Colorado and Doug Cairns of Cedar Rapids; and cousin, Barbie Wiebel of Wheatland, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; sister, Irma Mae Cairns; son-in-law, John Hopkins; and grandson, Jeremiah Purdy. The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Hospice for their compassion and great care. A very special and heart-felt thank you to Dena Vipond for her commitment to Darlene and the family, her determination to provide Darlene with phenomenal care, and for unwavering support. She is a professional who obviously puts her patients first-an angel on earth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Camp Courageous or the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020