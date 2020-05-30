DARLENE JOAN ARTHURS Cedar Rapids Darlene Joan Arthurs, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home following a short, but courageous battle with liver cancer. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family after noon. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Darlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, James; sons, Jim "Wally" III (Jean), of Robins and Paul (Christina Davis) of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Jim IV, Mike (Amber) and Amy Arthurs and Nathan Noble; and great-grandchild, M.J. Arthurs Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Noble; brother, Al; and sisters, Bernice and Dorothy. Darlene was born March 10, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ed and Bertha Jamtgaard Molskow. She graduated from Sioux City High School, where she was the head majorette and baton twirler. She married James Arthurs on Feb. 10, 1956, in Sioux City. Darlene was a secretary for the Cedar Rapids school system, including Jefferson High School and Truman Elementary, retiring in 2001. Darlene enjoyed reading, playing piano, sketching and working crossword puzzles. Her favorite television shows were "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Darlene liked traveling and took many trips to Florida, New York and Wisconsin Dells. She loved to take care of children, often praising them, and spending time with her family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2020.