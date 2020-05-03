|
DARLENE LENORA SINKEY Anamosa Darlene Lenora Sinkey, 95, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Manor Care in Cedar Rapids following an extended illness. Darlene was born Oct. 5, 1924, in Amber, Iowa, to Emil and Norma (Anderburg) Hamer. Darlene graduated from the Anamosa community schools in 1942. She worked for the telephone company in Davenport and the Nook Cafe in Anamosa. On Dec. 23, 1943, Darlene married Raymond Juilfs. Raymond was killed in February 1945 in Germany after his unit crossed the Rhine River. Darlene married James Sinkey on Nov. 22, 1947, at the Little Brown Church. The couple made their home in Anamosa. Darlene was employed at Collins Radio in both Anamosa and Cedar Rapids for 27 years, retiring in 1985. Jim preceded her in death in 1987. Surviving are children, Jim Juilfs and Nancy (Harry) Brown of Marion; Greg (Chris) Sinkey of Iowa City and Jeff (Jennifer) Sinkey of New Albany, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Juilfs, Kim (Mike) Suther, Rick (Nichole) Brown, Sarah (Tony) Greazel, Michael (Ellen) Sinkey and James, William and Jacob Sinkey; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Cody Suther, Jordan Brown, Isaac, Sophia, Sammy and Joey Greazel and Emma Sinkey. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother, Donald Hamer. Darlene loved to drive her Lexus. She often volunteered to drive her friends to their doctor's appointments or wherever they needed to go. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Hawkeyes fan. Her greatest love was time spent with her family on holidays and especially at Lake Delhi on the pontoon boat. Private family services were held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, with interment in the Riverside Cemetery. Pastor Melody Williams officiated at the services. Please sign the guest book at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Anamosa United Methodist Church, 201 S. Ford St. Anamosa, IA 52205. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Jesse Bode and the Manor Care staff for their loving and wonderful care over the past nine years.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020