DARLENE MARIE (SALTZMAN) IRISH Cedar Rapids Darlene Marie (Saltzman) Irish, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. The daughter of Lial and Dorothy Saltzman was born May 30, 1944, in Decatur County, Iowa, and passed away on April 4, 2019. She graduated from Mount Ayr Community High School in 1962. Darlene worked as a secretary for several years and later worked at care facilities. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed dancing. Darlene was a loving mother and previous twice cancer survivor. She was known for her quiet demeanor and always had a smile on her face. She is survived by one daughter, Pam Eldridge; sister, Janetta Heggs (Alan); niece, Kim Stallman; nephew, Steven Heggs (Shelly); and dog companion, Mandy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Kent Landhuis of Cedar Hills Community Church. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary