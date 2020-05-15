|
DARLENE MARY COX Cedar Rapids Darlene Mary Cox, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Hiawatha, Iowa. There will be no memorial services, per her request. She would like you to take a minute to "Remember For the Good Times" her favorite song, sung by Ray Price. Survivors include one sister-in-law, Pauline (Robert) LaVelle of Edgerton, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters. Darlene was born Feb. 12, 1933, to Ashley William and Barbara Marie (Steffans) LaVelle in Fayette County, Iowa. She was married to Donald G. Cox and later divorced. She retired from Electro-Coatings Inc. after 38 years working as purchasing agent and administrative assistant. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as deacon and shepherd and was a 34-year member of Hawkeye 617 Toastmasters Club. Darlene had a wonderful sense of humor, and her quick wit will be remembered. She enjoyed life and spending time with her many friends. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020