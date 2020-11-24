DARLENE L. MONCRIEF Amber Darlene L. Moncrief, 87, of Amber, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab. A private and immediate-family-only funeral service will be held for Darlene at Kramer Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Darlene was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Castle Grove, the daughter of George and Alvina (Kray) Dirks. She married Herman Volkenant on Nov. 14, 1952, and Dean Moncreif on Dec. 20, 1975, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. Darlene worked at Rockwell Collins for 35 years. Her pride and joy were her son and his family. Darlene loved playing games with her grandchildren. She would baby-sit them at a moment's notice. Darlene had a good friend, Sandy the cat, whom she dearly loved. She is survived by her son, Eldon (Micki) Volkenant of Anamosa; grandchildren, Tracy Volkenant-McNamara of Anamosa, Benjamin (Hollie) Volkenant of Cedar Rapids and Andrew Volkenant of Anamosa, great-grandchildren, Kiana Secrist, Austin Volkenant, Sydney Volkenant, Madison Volkenant, Keegan Eilers, Connor McNamara and Phoenix Volkenant; great-great-granddaughter, Harper Volkenant; and a sister-in-law, Jenny Dirks, Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Moncrief, in 2000; special friend, Robert Iben; a brotherm Marion Dirks; and sister, Delores (Emil) Feldman. Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 791, Monticello, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Darlene Moncrief on the outside of the envelope. The family would like to thank Jones Regional Hospital, UnityPoint transitional care in Cedar Rapids and Monticello Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care of Darlene. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
