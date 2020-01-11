|
DARLENE N. (SANDHAGEN) IVES Cedar Rapids Darlene N. (Sandhagen) Ives, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Jan. 9, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care of age-related health issues. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Brandon Levering will officiate. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Forestville Cemetery in Dundee, Iowa. Darlene was born on March 30, 1924, in Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of Rhina and Iva (Sites) Sandhagen. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1941. Darlene married Merle Ives on June 20, 1942. The couple later divorced. She worked in laundry services at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for nine years. Darlene later became self-employed, cleaning for many prominent families in the Cedar Rapids area. She enjoyed her work and the friendships that she developed along the way. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald; sister, Elaine Watt; and brother, Earle Sites. Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn (Ken) Glaus of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Florence Ives of Quasqueton, Iowa; grandchildren, Terri (David) Beavers of Converse, Texas, Cherri of Lamont, Iowa, Joe of Broomfield, Colo., Trendi (David) Becker of Cedar Rapids and Trent (Jenn) Glaus of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Brent (Liz) Kade, Kara, Paxton, Talya and Leighton; great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Merrick and Graylon; sister-in-law, Beverly Givens of Strawberry Point; as well as a niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff at Heritage Specialty Care and Care Initiative Hospice for their compassionate care in her final days. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020