Darlene Offerman

DARLENE MARIE OFFERMAN Coggon Darlene Marie Offerman, 77, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A private family funeral Mass will be held Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg, Iowa, conducted by the Rev. Nick March. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Darlene was born July 1, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Agnes (Naderman) Althoff. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cascade. In October 1962, Darlene was united in marriage to Vincent Thielen in Cascade, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Jim, Ken and Anita. Vincent preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1976. She later married Edward "Ed" Joseph Offerman on March 28, 1987, in Prairieburg. Darlene worked as a dairy farmer most of her life. She enjoyed farming, quilting, tractor rides with her husband, Kubota rides with her grandchildren and visiting with friends. Family was most important to her. Darlene loved spending time with them and enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She doted over her grandchildren. Darlene will be remembered as a loving and caring person who always was in a good mood, and full of laughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Ed Offerman; two sons, Jim (Karen) Thielen of Coggon and Ken Thielen of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Anita (David) DeBo of Johnston, Iowa; one sister, Doris Kozlowski of Evanston, Ill.; three grandchildren, Breanna Thielen, Vincent DeBo and Allison DeBo; father-in-law, Robert Offerman of Monticello, Iowa; and several extended family members including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, three step-grandchildren, six stepgreat-grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, Vincent, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Vernon Althoff. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.