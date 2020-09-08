1/1
Darlene Offerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARLENE MARIE OFFERMAN Coggon Darlene Marie Offerman, 77, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A private family funeral Mass will be held Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg, Iowa, conducted by the Rev. Nick March. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Darlene was born July 1, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Agnes (Naderman) Althoff. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cascade. In October 1962, Darlene was united in marriage to Vincent Thielen in Cascade, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Jim, Ken and Anita. Vincent preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1976. She later married Edward "Ed" Joseph Offerman on March 28, 1987, in Prairieburg. Darlene worked as a dairy farmer most of her life. She enjoyed farming, quilting, tractor rides with her husband, Kubota rides with her grandchildren and visiting with friends. Family was most important to her. Darlene loved spending time with them and enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She doted over her grandchildren. Darlene will be remembered as a loving and caring person who always was in a good mood, and full of laughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Ed Offerman; two sons, Jim (Karen) Thielen of Coggon and Ken Thielen of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Anita (David) DeBo of Johnston, Iowa; one sister, Doris Kozlowski of Evanston, Ill.; three grandchildren, Breanna Thielen, Vincent DeBo and Allison DeBo; father-in-law, Robert Offerman of Monticello, Iowa; and several extended family members including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, three step-grandchildren, six stepgreat-grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, Vincent, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Vernon Althoff. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved