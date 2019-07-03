DARLENE J. (TOURO) SCHRIMPER Cedar Rapids Darlene J. (Touro) Schrimper, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Jeff) Milbach and their children, Emily and Elizabeth of Marion, and Nancy Schrimper and her children, Megan Rood and Nathan Rood, both of Marion; two brothers, Don (Becky) Touro of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Ken (Linda) Touro of Marion; a brother-in-law, Joe Masterson of Brown Deer, Wis.; sister-in-law, Joyce Ulch of Cedar Rapids; a brother-in-law, George (Alliene) Schrimper of Iowa City; an aunt, Eleanor Kelley; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2000; and their son, Michael, who died of leukemia in 1981 at the age of 18; her parents; and her husband's parents; a sister Doris Masterson; and an uncle, Dave Kelley. Darlene was born March 4, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Reginald and Vera (Stewart) Touro. She graduated from Franklin High School and received an associate of arts degree from Kirkwood Community College. She was married to John W. Schrimper on Nov. 19, 1960. She attended Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church from age 4. That church later united with Central Park Presbyterian Church to build a new building and form Echo Hill Presbyterian Church. She taught Christian education for more than 40 years, was an ordained elder and served on the board of elders for several terms. She served on the board of Churches United until it was disbanded, and later served a three-year term for the Ecumenical Community Center. She served as president of Church Women United for two years and remained active. She was awarded the Valiant Women Award for her work with that group, her church and community. She was employed by Rockwell Collins, and served as an administrative secretary at Westminster Presbyterian and Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Darlene and her husband volunteered time to the parent support group of St. Luke's Hospital, a grieving support group for parents who had lost a child from illness or accident. She and her husband loved to travel and made many trips to Mexico, covering the entire country. It gave her pleasure to financially help "A Promise of Health," a project begun in Cedar Rapids, giving medical, dental and eye care to the poor of Yucatan in Mexico. Darlene was a loving, faith-filled person who long will be remembered by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers. memorial may be directed to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church or a nonprofit organization of the donor's choice. A special thank-you to the caring staff at the Hiawatha Care Center and to Dr. Mary Ann Nelson. Please leave a message or tribute to Darlene's family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019