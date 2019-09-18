Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Vandewalle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Vandewalle


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Vandewalle Obituary
DARLENE G. VANDEWALLE Marion Darlene G. Vandewalle, 85, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home officiated by Deacon Jeff Voelker, followed by a burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Darlene was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Ray F. and Mary Ann (Buzzello) Wilson. She graduated from Omaha South High School. On Aug. 1, 1953, Darlene was united in marriage to Maurice Vandewalle. She was a volunteer teacher's aide for many years at Bowman Woods Elementary School. Darlene was an avid bridge player and was involved in several bridge clubs. She was very proud she was able to travel the world extensively and entertain foreign dignitaries in her home through her husband's career. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Darlene made birthdays and holidays special family events with gifts and everyone's favorite Italian rigatoni dinner. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Terry (Claudia) Van De Walle of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kevin Vandewalle (Angela Steger) of Marion, Maureen (Mark) Newton of Hiawatha and Tim (Maggie) Vandewalle of Chattanooga, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Shaun Rentfro, Brandon (Grace) Rowray, Travis Rowray, Jennifer (Josh) Brooks and Collin Vandewalle; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Loots of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary Wilson; husband, Maurice Vandewalle; and brother, Ray Wilson. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now