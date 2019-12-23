|
|
DARLENE VON AHSEN Amana Darlene Von Ahsen passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Colonial Manor in Amana at the age of 93. Darlene is survived by three children, Connie Mekus of Des Moines, Sheryl (David) Boughton of Williamsburg and Neal (Sharon) Von Ahsen of Des Moines; son-in-law, Tom Bates of Wautauga, Texas; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Lorena Joseph of Columbus, Neb., and Helen Von Ahsen of Newhall. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Paulette Bates; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Von Ahsen; a son-in-law, Jack Mekus; three brothers, Harlan, Oren and Wayne Schmidt; and a sister, Arlene Sanderfeld. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019