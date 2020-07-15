Darloe Vitek

1/1
DARLOE L. VITEK Chelsea Darloe L. Vitek, 89, passed away in Weslaco, Texas, on July 10, 2020, after a brief illness at home with his wife, Betty Lou by his side. He was born in Chelsea, Iowa, on Sept. 1, 1930, and lived in Iowa much of his life. After traveling the country and wintering in South Texas, he settled there in 1995. Survivors to cherish and remember him include his wife, Betty Lou of Weslaco, Texas; sons, Dennis (Becky) Vitek of Forest City, Iowa, and David (Cheryl) Vitek of Liberty Township, Ohio; daughters, Kathy (John) Bishop of Statesboro, Ga., Pat Albertsen of Erlanger, Ky., Darla (Jeff) Kromminga of Keystone, Iowa, and Barb (Eric) Nielsen of Peoria, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Darloe was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Leander; loving wife, Lois Ann; and son, Steven. Private family graveside service will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
