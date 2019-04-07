DARREL POSPISIL Fairfax Darrel Pospisil, 62, of Fairfax, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Palliative Care Unit from metastic melanoma from his hard-fought cancer. He was born on Jan. 19, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Charles and Arlene (Doskocil) Pospisil. He graduated at Lisbon High School in 1975. He hated school; he thought it was a waste of time. He would rather be farming! He is survived by his wife of 27 years of marriage, Valencia "Val." Darrel's wish was to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Darrel will be inurned in the Czech National Cemetery. Darrel loved farming with his John Deere tractors. Darrel was very good at refinishing antique furniture and woodworking. He enjoyed going to auctions all of his life. He also was known to shoot the breeze with his Hy-Vee cronies he met at the Wilson deli. His nickname they gave him was "The Farmer." Whenever he went to Casey's, well you know Roxie the dog had to go, too. They both had a slice of pizza, donuts and coffee. He also was known for his great barbecue and hog roasting. Darrel had a special gift for raising and caring for his cows, pigs and poultry. He had many special cats and dogs. He also had a very good green thumb for the vegetables, flower gardens and nice lawns. In his younger years, he loved to drink beer, drive around in his Volkswagen Beetle with his Lisbon school buddies, and hunting and trapping. In 1987, he fell in love and married Valencia Ashbacher of Toddville in 1991. They lived together on an acreage at Toddville and later moved to a Fairfax farm. He farmed most of his life. Very caring and loving husband. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Val; his mother, Arlene Pospisil; brothers, Duane (Sheryl) Pospisil of Lisbon and David Pospisil (friend, Mary) of Cedar Rapids; his mother-in-law, Irene Detert of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Sandy Detert of Minnesota; brother-in-law, Ron (Wanda) Detert of Cedar Rapids; as well as his cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death were his father; stillborn twin brothers; his last special yellow lab, Roxie; stepfather-in-law, Wilbur Detert; and stepmother-in-law, Lorraine Detert. Special thanks from the family of Darrel for the special care he received from Dr. VanderZee (PCI), Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center of Iowa City, and the many compassionate team members at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Darrel donated a small sample of his bone marrow for cancer research. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary