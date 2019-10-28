Home

DARREL POSPISIL Fairfax Darrel Pospisil, 62, of Fairfax, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Palliative Care Unit from metastatic melanoma from his hard-fought cancer. Darrel's wish was to be cremated. A visitation and burial will be coordinated along with his mother's, who passed last Saturday. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Inurnment will take place at Czech National Cemetery following his mother Arlene's service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brosh Chapel.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
