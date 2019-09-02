|
|
DARREL T. GARTON Anamosa Darrel T. Garton, 93, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Darrel was born July 29, 1926, in Cedar County, to Thomas and Nellie (Smith) Garton. He was united in marriage to June Farrington on Jan. 19, 1949, at Stanwood. Survivors include his wife, June; son, Warren (Kathie) of Morley; daughters, Marcia (Easton) Powell of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Karen (Bill) Heneks of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Aspen, Autumn, Ian, Ryan, Jordan, Stacey and Karey; great-grandchildren, Leila, Ivan and Jaeden. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol. Darrel served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had farmed all his life and told a lot of historical stories about the community. He truly loved visiting with people and had a tremendous memory. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019