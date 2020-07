DARRELL BANDY Washington Darrell Bandy, 83, of Washington, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A drive-by visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Beatty Funeral Home carport in Washington. His body will be cremated and private family burial will be at the Keota Cemetery at a later date. A memorial in the name of Darrell Bandy has been established to Wounded Warriors