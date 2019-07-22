DARRELL LEO GUSTAVESON Iowa City Darrell Leo Gustaveson, 96, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 5:41 p.m. July 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Respite Care in Iowa City, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 27, 1922, in Dudley, Iowa, to Leo Charles and ReDena Marie Larson Gustaveson. He married Marian Marcene Beall on April 19, 1945, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2014. A 1940 graduate of Ottumwa High School, he served in the United States Navy Air Corps from Oct. 7, 1942, through Oct. 20, 1945, training to be a fighter pilot. After the war, he returned to Ottumwa and was associated with Gustaveson Insurance for 30 years and the Ottumwa school system for seven years before retiring in 1985. Darrell (Gus to his family and friends) and Marcene enjoyed time at their cabin on the Des Moines River, wintered in Texas playing golf and enjoyed the friendship of other snowbirds. Surviving are his daughter, Dena Kaye (Steve) Jones of Iowa City; a son, Craig (Roxanne) Gustaveson of Iowa City; six grandsons, Eric Jones, Alex Jones, Andrew Jones, Michael Gustaveson, Scott Gustaveson and Jon Gustaveson; and seven great-grandchildren, Zach Jones, Catherine Jones, Audrey Jones, Nolan Jones, Cora Jones, Jonah Gustaveson and Wyatt Gustaveson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deloris "Gussie" Olson. The family is honoring his wish to be cremated. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, followed by a celebration of his life at Café by Country Kitchen. A time to greet family will start at 1 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019