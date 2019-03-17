Home

DARRELL E. LOERKE Cedar Rapids Darrell E. Loerke, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at home from complications of Parkinson's disease. Darrell was a veteran and served in the Air Force during the Korean War as an aircraft hydraulic mechanic. He was proud of going on the Honor Flight, as he always loved planes. He worked and retired from Fishers (Emerson) in Marshalltown. Darrell is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 43 years; daughters, Janet (Brian) Hansen, Sheryl VanWinkle and Marcia Adatto; and grandsons, Brian Keeler and Chris, Aaron and Ethan Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irma Loerke of West Bend, Iowa; and a brother, Wayne. Darrell was cremated at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
