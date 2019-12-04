|
|
DARRELL L. NIEMEIR South Amana Darrell L. Niemeir, 61, of South Amana and Afghanistan, passed away in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 21, 2019, with his sister Terry at his side. Per Darrell's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, in Darrell's name. Darrell is survived by his mother, Thelma Niemeir of South Amana; a sister, Terry (Ron) Niemeir Parr of South Amana; a niece, Kiley; and two nephews, Wade and Colton. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Niemeir, in January 2019. Darrell was born Aug. 8, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Donald and Thelma (Whede) Niemeir. He graduated from Amana High School in 1976. He was employed by Dyncorp and was stationed in Afghanistan, where he had lived the past 10 years. Darrell enjoyed hunting and classic cars. He was his own unique person. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019