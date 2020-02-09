Home

Darrell Ray Pelton

Darrell Ray Pelton Obituary
DARRELL RAY PELTON Cedar Rapids Darrell Ray Pelton, 53, of Cedar Rapids passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Celebration of Life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23, at Grand Reserve Apartments community room, 6214 Rockwell Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his wife, Khristy Pelton; children, Tyler Pelton, and step-daughters, Olivia and Emily; brother, Todd Pelton; sister, Marcy Pelton-Trower (Jim); and mother, Kathy North (Clyde). He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Pelton.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
