Darren Jeffery Mondanaro


1972 - 2019
Darren Jeffery Mondanaro Obituary
DARREN JEFFERY MONDANARO Cedar Rapids Darren Jeffery Mondanaro, 47, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following complications from surgery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held before the service starting at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Darren was born on July 7, 1972, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Peggy Mondanaro-Brenneman and Thomas Rhodes. He was a chef and attended culinary classes. Darren was a true "foodie," and he enjoyed talking about food, cooking, eating and enjoying food. He did private catering and loved to cook for family and friends. Darren was employed by Edison's Pub & Eatery as a chef, where he became close friends with Sam (owner) and his family. Darren valued that friendship very much. Darren was a man of character and stood steadfast in his beliefs and values of life. He loved his Grandpa Mondanaro, and always said he was the most empowering person in his life. Darren also loved his Uncle John, and he often said they were like brothers. He was proud of his son, Max, for all his accomplishments in baseball and soccer. Darren will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his son, Max Mondanaro; mother, Peggy Mondanaro-Brenneman, and stepfather, Larry Brenneman, all of Cedar Rapids; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Phyllis Mondanaro and Forrest and Ruby Rhodes. The family would like to thank the ICU Mercy staff for all their care and support during their time of sadness. A special thank-you to Father Jim for all his care and spiritual guidance. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the : www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital: uichildrens.org/ways-give. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
