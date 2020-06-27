DARRIN F. SCHMITZ Coolidge, Ariz. Darrin F. Schmitz, 53, of Coolidge, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with Hospice of the Valley at his brother's home in Gilbert, Ariz. Darrin was born Sept. 24, 1966, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The son of Daniel R. and Janet (Ahrens) Schmitz. Darrin graduated from John F. Kennedy High School with the Class of 1985. He attend Kirkwood Community College for a criminology degree then went on to the University of Northern Iowa for his law enforcement degree. Darrin also had a bio-processing technology degree from Indian Hills Community College. Darrin was a boating-enthusiast who also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling and Harley riding. He was a jack-of-all-trades who earned a single engine aircraft pilot's license and scuba diving certification. But most important to Darrin, and his proudest achievement, was being an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, family member and friend. Darrin will be deeply missed by many. He is survived by his mother, Janet Fullmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his daughter, Madison Schmitz of Lawrenceville, Ga.; former spouse, Dana Wagamon Schmitz of Lawrenceville, Ga.; brothers, Barry (Suzy) Schmitz of Gilbert, Ariz., Bryan Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nephew and nieces, Jake, Aly, Janelle (Shannon) Miazga, Whitney (Wade) Blaine and Ashley (Nate) Giles; and many good friends. Darrin was preceded in death by his father, Daniel; stepfather, LaVerne Fullmer; niece, Allison Schmitz; and brother-in-law, Monty Wagamon. Visitation for Darrin will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Murdoch Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, with the family present to greet friends and relatives. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a public event. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Brooks Cemetery, north of Hedrick, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 83 of Hedrick, Iowa.



