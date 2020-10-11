DARWIN ALBERT AMMETER SR. Cedar Rapids Darwin Albert Ammeter Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his family during his peaceful passing. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Darwin was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Delaware County, to Bert and Blanche (Aldrich) Ammeter. He graduated from the Manchester school system. He married Betty Walden on Aug. 30, 1958. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. He served his country in the U.S. Army and guarded the border between East and West Germany. Betty joined him in Germany, where their eldest son was born. After returning from the service he joined the Cedar Rapids Police Department on March 15, 1961, and served the city for 35 years. During this time, they expanded their family to include two additional sons. He retired as a detective on June 3, 1996. Darwin and Betty wintered in Brownsville, Texas, beginning in 1997. They enjoyed 22 years in Palm Resaca Park, where they became friends with many people from both the U.S. and Canada. Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Darwin Jr. (Denise), Jeff (Rhonda Martin) and Kevin (Pam); grandchildren, Matthew Ammeter, Josh Ammeter, Danielle Fahnle (Greg), Kaleb Ammeter, Parker Ammeter, Blake Martin and Charley Martin; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Ammeter, Rayleigh McLaughlin, Jude Ammeter, James Fahnle, Palmer Callender and Peyton Fahnle. He also is survived by a sister, Sandy Scott. Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Verla Mae Henderson; and brother, Duane Ammeter. Darwin is remembered by those he loved for his wonderfully dry sense of humor. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him enjoyed laughing with him. He enjoyed sitting with those he loved on the front porch passing the time away. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Those closest to him will miss the mischievous glimmer in his eye that indicated he was up to something or about to share a sarcastic comment. The saddest moment is when the one who has given you the best memories, becomes a memory. The family would like to thank the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their wonderful care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed there. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
