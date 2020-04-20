|
|
DARWIN ORAN MEYER Cedar Rapids Darwin Oran Meyer, 79, of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Darwin was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Oran and Bernice (Thompson) Meyer. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State, and was employed at IBM. He was united in marriage to Sharon Greedy on Dec. 11, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Darwin was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, gardening, golfing, sports, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon of Hiawatha; four children, Jerry (Regina) Meyer of Cedar Rapids, James (Dawn) Meyer of Boston, Mass., Matthew (Melissa) Meyer of Cedar Rapids and Brent (Jennifer) Meyer of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Darryhl (Sonya) Meyer of Cedar Rapids; and many loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jeanette Meyer; and a brother, Douglas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3275 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020