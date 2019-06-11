Services Phillips Funeral Home 92 5th Ave Keystone , IA 52249 (319) 442-3315 Resources More Obituaries for Darwin Struve Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darwin "Bud" Struve

Obituary Condolences Flowers DARWIN NED "BUD" STRUVE Van Horne Darwin Ned "Bud" Struve, 93, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence in the Windsor Manor Assisted Living Care Facility in Vinton. Darwin was born Oct. 7, 1925, in rural Tama County near Elberon to Louis and Laura (Schlieman) Struve. He attended several country schools in the county until his family moved to the Van Horne area, where he graduated from Van Horne High School, Class of 1944. After graduation, he wanted to see the country so he hitchhiked through the Midwest and Western states working for local farmers along the way helping to bring in the wheat harvest. He was united in marriage to Lucylle Thompson in February 1950 and that spring they rented a farm a mile south of Van Horne. After six years on the farm, Darwin made a career change and was employed by Amana Refrigeration. The family moved several times around the Blairstown and Newhall area and finally to rural Van Horne when in 1957, Darwin got a job at Hubbard Milling Co. in Cedar Rapids. For the next 31 years, he drove a semi-truck hauling bulk and sacked feed to elevators, feed stores, farmers and mills in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. After his retirement in 1988, he and Lucylle moved to Van Horne, where he continued his driving career as a substitute school bus driver for the Benton Community School District for the next 20 years. Darwin was an avid fisherman and through the years took fishing trips with various groups to lakes around the area, the state and to Canada. He also loved to play golf and he and Lucylle were active members of the Tara Hills Country Club in Van Horne. In June 2012. he shot a hole-in-one at Tara Hills. Darwin remained active well into his retirement, taking his daily walk around Van Horne, in good and bad weather. He also played golf until he was 90 years old. Darwin and Lucylle were married for 64 years. After Lucylle's death. Darwin moved to Windsor Manor Assisted Care Facility in Vinton. Darwin is survived by six children, Mary (Laverne) Halstead of Vinton, Helen Joy Nicholson of Cedar Rapids, Tom (Nancy) Struve of Palo, Betty Feinberg of Cedar Rapids, Jay (Ann) Struve of Iowa City and Janet (Marvin) Moffitt of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He also is survived by one brother, Rex (Sara) Struve of Monticello; and a sister-in-law, Erma Thompson of Reedsburg, Wis. Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Howard, Berlyn and Orland; and a sister, Lorraine Steinford. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home with burial immediately following the service at Salem Cemetery, rural Van Horne. Memorials may be directed to Van Horne First Responders, Van Horne Public Library or Van Horne Salem United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank Windsor Manor for taking Dad on his final fishing trip to Rogers Park last Friday morning. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019