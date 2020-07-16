1/1
Daryl E. Webber
DARYL E. WEBBER Marion Daryl E. Webber, 48, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Daryl was born April 2, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lowell and Carol (Hansel) Webber. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1991, and was employed at Whirlpool in Cedar Rapids. Daryl had a love for animals and enjoyed sports and fishing. He is survived by his father, Lowell Webber of Marion; four brothers, Dan (Lanesa) Webber of Marshalltown, Iowa, David (Maureen) Webber of Chesapeake, Va., Don Webber of Garwin, Iowa, and Dennis Webber of Marion; one sister, Tina (Tom) Wendt of Las Vegas, Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Daryl was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Webber, in November of 2015; nephew, Mason Webber; and several aunts and uncles. Memorials in Daryl's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105; or Salute To The Fallen Foundation at 5060 4th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Please share a memory of Daryl at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
