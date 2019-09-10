|
DARYL MAX WILSON Mount Ayr Daryl Max Wilson, a wonderful husband, loving father, special grandpa and loyal friend, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after a five-year struggle with multiple myeloma. He was born in rural Ringgold County, Iowa, on March 23, 1934, and graduated from high school in Mount Ayr, Iowa. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, Daryl returned home to farm for a short while. He then attended the University of Iowa and earned his degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed in the gypsum and salt mining industries. He moved to Houston in 1978 to work at United Salt as plant manager of the Hockley, Texas, salt mine. After retirement, he went back to work for few years as a salesman for Houston Motor and Control. His hobbies included genealogy, hunting, trap and skeet shooting, gardening, his citrus orchard and beehives. Daryl was predeceased by his parents, Belle and Clarence Wilson; siblings, Karen and David; and an infant daughter, Susan Jo Wilson. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson of Santa Fe, Texas; sister, Phyllis Hill and husband, David, of Wichita, Kan.; brothers, Richard Wilson and wife, Katherine, of Pella and Galen Wilson and wife, Frances, of Green Castle, Mo.; four children, Steven Wilson and wife, Jolene, of Marion, Tracy Curley and husband, Brad, of Methuen, Mass., Terry Wilson of Houston and Lori Jarret and husband, Carl, of Fort. Smith, Ark.; stepchildren, Lori Peschel Riha and husband, Tim, of Richmond, Texas, Scott Fitzpatrick and wife, Deborah, of College Station and Susan Grenia and husband, Jim, of Boerne; plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510. A graveside service is planned for a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr. Cremation is under the direction of Emken Linton Funeral Home, Texas City. Memorial tributes in his name may be sent to Aldersgate UMC or to .
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019