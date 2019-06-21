DARLYS N. SAYLES LeClaire Darlys N. Sayles, 76, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. She was born in Tipton, Iowa, on Nov. 19, 1942, the daughter of Harold E. and Pearl M. (Brady) Weaver. On Sept. 15, 1962, she was united in marriage to Everett W. Sayles in Tipton. Darlys was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and homemaker. For many years, she assisted her husband in the operation of their family business, Everett's Body Shop in Bettendorf. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Everett; her daughter, Shawna (Philip) Durr of Natchitoches, La.; her son, Monte Sayles of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Drake and Aryel; her sister, Nonie (Larry) Dewell of Clarence, Iowa; and her brother, Arnie Weaver of St. Joseph, Mich. Darlys was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Scarlett Lynn Sayles; her sister, Norma Fell; her brother, Verlon Weaver; her sister-in-law, Patty Weaver; her brother-in-law, "Scoop" Fell; and her niece, Debbie Lou Fell. Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com. Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary