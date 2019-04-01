Home

DAUNA RILEY Cedar Rapids Dauna Riley, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Hillside Wesleyan Church, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Anderson Cemetery, Swisher. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Dauna was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Atlanta, Mo., the daughter of Everett and Sylvia (Clough) Long. She married E. Wayne Riley on Sept. 3, 1951, in Atlanta, Mo. Dauna worked in food service for the College Community School District for more than 25 years until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church where she was very involved in the food pantry and Sunday School. Dauna loved to watch her grandkids grow up and enjoyed cheering them on at their sporting events. Survivors include her sons, Dan (Brenda) Riley of Lawton, Okla., and Steve (Vanessa) Riley of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Lavon (Patsy) Long of Peoria, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; son, Gary Riley; daughter, Cathy Fritz; and granddaughters, Bryton Riley, Pamela Sheriff and Johanna Lott. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillside Wesleyan Church in Dauna's name. Please share a memory of Dauna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
