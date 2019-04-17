DAVE MORTENSEN ETHAN MORTENSEN Ely Dave Mortensen and Ethan Mortensen, both of Ely, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, from a motor vehicle accident. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at First Pres-byterian Church, Ely. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Denmark, Iowa. Dave was born April 26, 1952, in Minnesota, the son of Gordon and Chrystle "Chrys" (Kobs) Mortensen. After he graduated from Bloomington High School, he attended Bemidji State University, both in Minnesota. Dave married Nancy Burk on May 14, 1977, in Fort Madison. He had a long career with Hunter's Specialties in Cedar Rapids as a supply chain manager, retiring in 2015. Dave had a love of ham radio and airplanes and was a war history buff. Dave was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ely. Survivors include his son, Jacob Mortensen; daughter-in-law, Emma, both of San Francisco, Calif.; and sister, Judy Heil of St. Louis, Mo. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Gordon and Chrystle; and his son, Ethan. Ethan was born May 21, 1986, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dave and Nancy (Burk) Mortensen. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Ethan enjoyed volunteering at the Cedar Rapids Public Library and the Cedar Rapids Police Department Volunteer Corps. He was a Special Olympics athlete and a bocce champion. He shared his love of ham radio with his father, Dave. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Amateur Radio Club and First Presbyterian Church. He had an interest in trains and trucks. Ethan is survived by his brother, Jacob Mortensen; and his sister-in-law, Emma. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; and his father, Dave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ARC of Eastern Iowa. Please share memories of Dave and Ethan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary