DAVE "BREEZE" DRISCOLL Cedar Rapids Dave "Breeze" Driscoll passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home at 4200 First Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids, and funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Dave is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy; two sons. Bob (Shelley) of Knoxville Tenn., and Tim (Shannon) of Grimes, Iowa; five wonderful grandchildren, Delaney, Logan, Drew, Brody and Daryl; and brother-in-law, Jim (Vicki) Bruce. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Driscoll; and his father-in-law, Wayne Bruce. Dave was born in Portland, Maine, and attended high school and Hesser Business College in Manchester, N.H. He moved to Cedar Rapids in 1962. He worked at D&S Glass Co., Wilson Foods, and owned and operated the Little King Restaurant for more than 33 years. He loved playing softball, bowling, and golf, and had a hole-in-one on Oct. 4, 1994. He also loved playing cards, the Boston Red Sox and Miller Lite beer at the Homeport with his dear friends. Dave also was a member of the Knights of Columbus 909 and St. Jude's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences can be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019