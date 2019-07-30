|
DAVE GILMORE Marion Dave Gilmore, 66, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a heroic fight with cancer. Dave was a champion throughout his illness and handled it with grace, strength, positivity and humor. He truly is an inspiration to all. Dave was born April 21, 1953, in Monticello, Iowa, to Dale and MayAnn Gilmore. Dave graduated from Anamosa High School in 1971. He served his country in the Vietnam War on board the USS Southerland, from 1971 to 1974. It was during these early years that Dave became the man we later got to know as a son, father, grandfather, husband and friend. Dave was the rock to his family. Those who depended and relied on him always received his best, especially his children and grandchildren. Dave had a way of making them happy and putting a smile on their face. He cherished every moment of his life that was spent with them. Dave's ability to make people smile was something that everyone who met him knew was a special gift from God. David was an active person and knew how to have fun. He spent 30 consecutive years riding RAGBRAI with friends and family. Dave loved watching sports, and his love of the Hawkeyes was well known. Family pets were especially aware as they generally ran away with their tails between their legs to find the furthest bed to crawl under until the game was over. Yeah, Dave was a little loud cheering for his favorite team. Dave will be dearly missed by his family and friends and his recent caregivers, who also had the privilege of getting to know him. God speed, Dave! Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Brett Goldsmith; and his favorite brother-in-law, Kevin O Shannahan. Dave is survived by his wife, Mona; and his children, Justin (Joanna) Gilmore and Shannan (Mike) Fleming; his grandchildren, James and Julia Gilmore and Emerson, Carter and Reese Fleming; his siblings, Elaine Lint, Donna (Russ) Collier and Richard (Robin) Gilmore; many special nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Tom Shannahan, Peg (Ted) Wolfe, Sue (Harry) Tate, Pam Shannahan, Lyn Shannahan, Rex Shannahan, Jackie Shannahan and Scott (Mickey) Shannahan. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with Celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dave Gilmore memorial fund, c/o Collins Community Credit Union, 3680 Highway 151, Marion, IA 52302. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019