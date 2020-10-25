1/1
Dave Lyman
1960 - 2020
DAVE LYMAN Cedar Rapids Dave Lyman, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Dave was born on May 20, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Gary and Joy Lyman. He lived in Cedar Rapids most of his life and graduated from Washington High School in 1978. He was united in marriage to Candyce Smith on Oct. 14, 2000. He worked as a telecommunications analyst for Kirkwood Community College. Those who knew Dave were well-acquainted with his subtle sense of humor, how he loved to laugh and wasn't beyond the occasional prank. Dave cared deeply for those around him and was a great husband, son, big brother and friend. Throughout his life, Dave had a passion for fishing and the outdoors and was a longtime member and one-time president of the Cedar Rapids Bassmasters and member of Izaak Walton League. Dave also had a passion for music and played in a local band, and marched with the Emerald Knights and Lacrosse Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps during his younger years. Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Ruth Lyman and Vern and Carmen Westphal. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candyce Lyman; mother and father, Joy and Gary Lyman; brother, Mitch (Tamara) Lyman; nephew and niece, Brendon and Madison Lyman; sister-in-law, Patti Smith; brothers-in-law, James Stafford and Lorin (Lani) Smith; aunt and uncle, Mimi (Ken) Lindberg; uncle, Michael Lyman; and cousins, Erik (Jane) Lindberg and Kristin (Simon) Wilks. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a memorial donation to the Izaak Walton League Trust. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
