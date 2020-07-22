DAVE STUDT Mount Vernon Dave Studt, 77, of Mount Vernon, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center, Mount Vernon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Graveside service with military honors: 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Diana (Todd) Meyer and Daniel (Nicole) Studt; Donna's children, Debra (Guy) Bys, Brenda (Chris) Noll, Daniel Vargason and Leann (Scott) Wanger; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Dennis) King, Mike (Deb) Studt, John (Gloria) Studt, Sam Studt and Leroy (Shirley) Studt; special longtime family friend, Dorothy Steiner; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; and many neighbors of the Mount Vernon community. David Arthur Studt was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Marion, Iowa, to Jacob and Mary (Haynes) Studt. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1962, then joined the U.S. Air Force serving in the Philippines, Vietnam conflict and Korea until 1966. He worked three jobs for as long as anyone can remember for the city of Mount Vernon, as a Mount Vernon firefighter and at Lange's Texaco and later, Sinclair. He enjoyed spending time in the bowling league with his brothers, who made up the StormWatch team. Dave met Donna Edmunds while bowling and they were married Jan. 12, 1977. Dave was always busy, and was an incredible worker. He got things done, his way or the highway, but everyone knew he was a guy who could always be relied on. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence, Jake, Harold, Vernon and Tom, and infant brother, Myron; and sisters, Mary Ann and Lorraine. Please share your support and memories with Dave's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
