1/1
Dave Studt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVE STUDT Mount Vernon Dave Studt, 77, of Mount Vernon, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center, Mount Vernon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Graveside service with military honors: 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Diana (Todd) Meyer and Daniel (Nicole) Studt; Donna's children, Debra (Guy) Bys, Brenda (Chris) Noll, Daniel Vargason and Leann (Scott) Wanger; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Dennis) King, Mike (Deb) Studt, John (Gloria) Studt, Sam Studt and Leroy (Shirley) Studt; special longtime family friend, Dorothy Steiner; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; and many neighbors of the Mount Vernon community. David Arthur Studt was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Marion, Iowa, to Jacob and Mary (Haynes) Studt. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1962, then joined the U.S. Air Force serving in the Philippines, Vietnam conflict and Korea until 1966. He worked three jobs for as long as anyone can remember for the city of Mount Vernon, as a Mount Vernon firefighter and at Lange's Texaco and later, Sinclair. He enjoyed spending time in the bowling league with his brothers, who made up the StormWatch team. Dave met Donna Edmunds while bowling and they were married Jan. 12, 1977. Dave was always busy, and was an incredible worker. He got things done, his way or the highway, but everyone knew he was a guy who could always be relied on. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence, Jake, Harold, Vernon and Tom, and infant brother, Myron; and sisters, Mary Ann and Lorraine. Please share your support and memories with Dave's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Dave was always friendly and helpful to me out at Lange's. I appreciated that. My condolences to the family.
Sara Gaarde
July 22, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved