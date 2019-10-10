Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for David Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Greene Obituary
DAVID A. GREENE Marion David A. Greene, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church in Marion, officiated by Pastor Cathy Allen. Dave was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Robert and Leone (Christle) Greene. He graduated from Washington High School in 1960. On Aug. 4, 1962, Dave was united in marriage to Karen Rhinehart. He was the advertising manager for Universal Engineering and later formed his own company, Greeneway Teleproductions, retiring in 2003. Dave was a member of Echo Hill Presbyterian Church. For the past several years, he was involved in making quality wooden toys that were given to children at Christmas through Toys for Tots. Dave was a Minnesota Vikings fan. He most enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; three sons, Jim (Valerie), Rick (Christine) and Greg (Michelle); seven grandchildren, Beth, Steven, Chelsey, Logan, Alex, Rebecca and Paige; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Chance and Carson; and brother, Steven. Please share a memory of Dave at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now