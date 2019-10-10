|
|
DAVID A. GREENE Marion David A. Greene, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church in Marion, officiated by Pastor Cathy Allen. Dave was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Robert and Leone (Christle) Greene. He graduated from Washington High School in 1960. On Aug. 4, 1962, Dave was united in marriage to Karen Rhinehart. He was the advertising manager for Universal Engineering and later formed his own company, Greeneway Teleproductions, retiring in 2003. Dave was a member of Echo Hill Presbyterian Church. For the past several years, he was involved in making quality wooden toys that were given to children at Christmas through Toys for Tots. Dave was a Minnesota Vikings fan. He most enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; three sons, Jim (Valerie), Rick (Christine) and Greg (Michelle); seven grandchildren, Beth, Steven, Chelsey, Logan, Alex, Rebecca and Paige; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Chance and Carson; and brother, Steven. Please share a memory of Dave at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019