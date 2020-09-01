57 years ago we faced each other in the district wrestling tournament. That match would determine who went on to the State Tournament. You prevailed as you had in our previous 3 matches. This match created a unique bond between the two of us. My wrestling coach told me that you said to “tell Tom I won that championship for him” after you won the 175 pound State Title. Thank you Monty for your true friendship. May God bless

you and your family.

Sincerely,

Tom Ross



Tom Ross

Friend