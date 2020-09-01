DAVID LAMONTE "MONTY" ADNEY-RIERSON Cedar Rapids David Lamonte "Monty" Adney-Rierson, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Baker Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Monty was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Ottawa, Ill., to David Victor Adney and Velora A. Reeder. His parents divorced and Monty and his sister, Connie, were adopted by Orland H. Rierson when his mother remarried in 1959. As a boy, Monty was very mischievous and would get into trouble, so his mother would send him every summer to his grandparents' house in Waukon. He would help milk cows on his uncle's farm. Monty loved nature. He felt at home on any body of water, especially on the Mississippi River by Lynxville and McGregor. He was a great hunter. He graduated in 1963 from Jefferson High School, where he was a football player and the 1963 state wrestling champion. He was offered a wrestling scholarship for Nebraska. He chose to stay and married Sandra L. Sauer on Aug. 25, 1962, and worked at Universal Engineering as their top welder and maintenance man. He enjoyed the comradery with his fellow co-workers, even after retirement. Most of all, Monty was a wonderful father, grandfather, provider and protector of his family and friends. He always was for the "under dog." He often said that in life if you have one true friend that you were blessed. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandra; daughter, Teresa (Steve) Thompson; half sister, Sandra Adney; half brother, David Adney Jr., both of Des Moines; sisters and brothers-in-law; lots of nieces and nephews; granddaughter, Monica (Mitchell) Sortland; grandson, Joseph Thompson (Harley Odeen); great-granddaughter, Hanna Thompson; and great-grandson, Maverick Sortland. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeffrey and Ronald Rierson; brother, Donald Adney; sister, Connie Ruhser; and an infant sister, Carol Ann Adney. Please share a memory of Monty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
