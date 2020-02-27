|
DAVID ALAN AZINGER Cedar Rapids David Alan Azinger, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is attending the family. David is survived by his son, Blair (Diana), and grandson, Jaxon Azinger, all of Suisun City, Calif.; his mother, Barbara Azinger; his siblings, Dan Azinger, Lori Hagmeier and Chris Keiper, all of Cedar Rapids, and Julie Sanchez of Griffith, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Azinger; brothers, Michael and Bruce Azinger; and brother-in-law, Terry Hagmeier. David was born March 9, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, son of Thomas and Barbara Nagel Azinger. He worked in construction most of his adult life. David was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan who also enjoyed fishing. David always was ready and willing to help a friend. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020