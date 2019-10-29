Home

David Allen Hacker


1944 - 2019
David Allen Hacker Obituary
DAVID ALLEN HACKER Iowa City David Allen Hacker, 75, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in Iowa City surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2, at New Song Episcopal Church in Coralville with Elizabeth Coulter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice, Special Olympics or New Song Episcopal Church. David was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Paul and Harriet (Rynearson) Hacker. David married Mary Boller in 1968 in Waterloo. He received his B.A. at Notre Dame University and his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in English and linguistics. He taught for 6 years, first at the University of Minnesota, then at the University of Iowa. In 1984, he went back to school and received a J.D. at the University of Iowa while subsequently working at Simmons Perrine Law Firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. David enjoyed gardening, woodworking, was an avid sports fan, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. David is survived by his wife, Mary; their three children, Geoff Hacker, Will (Dina) Hacker, both of Iowa City, and Sarah (Ken) Hacker of North Liberty; his two grandchildren; and three siblings who live in New Jersey, Utah and Nevada. David also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Harriet.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
