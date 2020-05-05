|
DAVID R. AND VICKIE BOETTCHER Lowden David R., 63, and Vickie L. Boettcher, 61, of Lowden, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020. Private family services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Lowden Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. David was born Dec. 19, 1956, to Donald and Lois (Saunders) Boettcher in DeWitt, Iowa. Vickie was born on June 30, 1958, to Freeman and Mary (Ihns) Frahm in Davenport, Iowa. David and Vickie were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1975, at St. John's UCC in Clarence. They are survived by their son, Jeremy (Bethany) Boettcher of Clarence; daughter, Shaun (Robert) Edwards of Maquoketa; granddaughter, Anikah Boettcher; and fur dogs, Bandit and Buddy. David also is survived by his brothers, Duane (Robin) of Mechanicsville and Devon of Lowden; and sisters, Donna Shannon of Baldwin, Ill., Deanna (Byron) Miller of Clarence and Debra (Greg) Bentrott of Lowden. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Douglas. Vickie is survived by her brothers, Carey (Rose) Frahm of Olin, Fred Frahm of Clarence, Frank Frahm of Clarence, Virgil Frahm of Sheldon, Jimmy Noskowiak of Oxford Junction and Matt (Heather) Noskowiak of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and sisters, Donna (Al) Arp of Conroy, Jo (Dave) Current of Lowden and Jeanne (Donald) Hahn of Clarence. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Freeman Jr.; and sisters, Jackie and Judy. David and Vickie were avid motorcycle riders and loved camping and their dogs, Bandit and Buddy. They enjoyed spending time with family, countryside cruising and spoiling their only grandchild. Chapman Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be directed to www.chapmanfh.com. Memorials may be sent to 97 Lombard St., Clarence, IA 52216.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020